Local flower shop having good business despite national flower shortage
Having influx of business for Mother’s Day, prom, and graduation.
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -National wholesalers have been dealing with a flower shortage.
Flower shops in the Queen City have been doing what they can to stay ahead of the curve on floral orders. Honeysuckles Florist has been servicing the community during Mother’s Day, prom season, and upcoming graduations. Despite outside factors business has been going well for the shop.
They have said they are also getting many orders for Nurses Week.
