Local flower shop having good business despite national flower shortage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -National wholesalers have been dealing with a flower shortage.

Flower shops in the Queen City have been doing what they can to stay ahead of the curve on floral orders. Honeysuckles Florist has been servicing the community during Mother’s Day, prom season, and upcoming graduations. Despite outside factors business has been going well for the shop.

Our flower farmers are still trying to get back on there feet from COVID because they were having to kill all their crops from two years ago but they’re on their way back so it wasn’t too bad of a shortage.

Since we’re new, I think they went pretty well. People are still finding out about us but we were very blessed, very successful.

They have said they are also getting many orders for Nurses Week.

