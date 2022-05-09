Advertisement

Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Summer of Fun’

First drawing is May 23
The Mississippi Lottery is giving away prizes from mid-May through Labor Day in its Summer of Fun promotion.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Eight drawings will be held with prizes ranging from RecTeq pellet grills to Yeti coolers to cash and gift cards. The grand prize is a 2022 Tracker bass boat. The top prizes vary in each drawing.

There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms and here for contest rules.

The first drawing will be May 23. Social media posts will remind Insiders to check their email for a link to an electronic entry form. Each drawing will have a unique entry form.

