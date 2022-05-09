Advertisement

Mississippi murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa County police chase

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A murder suspect on the run from authorities was captured in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend. Law enforcement says they got a tip on where they could find him.

31-year-old Arti Brown was wanted in Mississippi on murder charges. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody Saturday morning following a high speed pursuit that ended only after police used spikes to stop his car. He was first spotted around the 73-mile marker heading westbound on I-20/59 from Jefferson County. The chase lasted for more than 10 miles.

The Tuscaloosa County Jail lists Brown in custody on a fugitive from justice charge.

Brown will remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a murder warrant from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

