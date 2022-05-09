Mississippi’s voter registration deadline for primaries is Monday

(WTOK) - The deadline to be registered for Mississippi’s June 7 primaries is at the close of business Monday, May 9.

The state has primary elections Tuesday, June 7.

All 82 circuit clerk offices in Mississippi are open Monday until 5 p.m.

If you are at least 18 and have never registered or need to register at a new address, now is the time to take care of it.

