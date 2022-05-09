Mississippi’s voter registration deadline for primaries is Monday
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WTOK) - The deadline to be registered for Mississippi’s June 7 primaries is at the close of business Monday, May 9.
The state has primary elections Tuesday, June 7.
All 82 circuit clerk offices in Mississippi are open Monday until 5 p.m.
If you are at least 18 and have never registered or need to register at a new address, now is the time to take care of it.
