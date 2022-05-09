Advertisement

Mississippi’s voter registration deadline for primaries is Monday

The deadline to be registered for Mississippi’s June 7 primaries is at the close of business...
The deadline to be registered for Mississippi’s June 7 primaries is at the close of business Monday, May 9.(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - The deadline to be registered for Mississippi’s June 7 primaries is at the close of business Monday, May 9.

The state has primary elections Tuesday, June 7.

All 82 circuit clerk offices in Mississippi are open Monday until 5 p.m.

If you are at least 18 and have never registered or need to register at a new address, now is the time to take care of it.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The Supreme Court of the US
Battle over abortion rights goes before US Senate this week
Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of...
Monday is Alabama’s voter registration deadline for primary election
Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi governor says state not focused on banning birth control at this time
The future of Roe v. Wade remains in doubt after this week's leak of a draft opinion appearing...
State lawmakers’ plans if Roe v. Wade is overturned