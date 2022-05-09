Advertisement

Monday is Alabama’s voter registration deadline for primary election

By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of weeks.

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or are just not sure how to register.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident 18 years or older on or by Election Day. The prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony nor declared mentally incompetent. You have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to submit your online voter registration. You can do that at alabamavotes.gov or the “vote for Alabama” app on your phone or tablet.

If you want to do the old-fashioned way, you’ll need to get your physical registration application to your local Board of Registrar’s office by its close of business today. Find your county’s Board of Registrar’s contact information at sos.alabama.gov/city-county-lookup/bor.

Alabama’s Primary election is set for May 24th.

