Funeral services for Mr. Jerry B. Carlisle will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Aubry Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Carlisle, 86, of Petal, formerly of Meridian, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Brookdale Living Center in Hattiesburg.

Mr. Jerry retired as a Sub-Sea Engineer with Diamond Offshore. Prior to his retirement he worked with Mississippi Power for over 20 years. Jerry grew up in Vimville before moving to Petal in his youth. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Hattiesburg; and attended Good Hope Baptist Church as long as his health permitted.

Mr. Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty Carlisle; his children Roy Carlisle (Robin), Amy Saulters (Jim), and Julie Dunaway; Step-children Tony Miller (Debbie) and Jack Miller. Fourteen grandchildren, Fifteen Great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Carlisle is preceded in death by his parents, Moody and Marie Carlisle; and his brother, Dave Carlisle.

The Carlisle family suggest memorials be made as donations to Good Hope Baptist Church in Purvis, MS or to the Elks Lodge in Hattiesburg, MS in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Carlisle family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites.

