Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Mrs. Rachel Adams, age 84, of Meridian, previously of Humboldt, Iowa and Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Bedford Care Center of Marion. There will be no services at this time. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Adams worked for many years as an educator. After retirement, she and her husband, Jack, travelled the country for 18 years, before settling in Meridian. She enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Adams; daughter, Ann Metcalf (Jerry); grandchildren, Nathan Metcalf and Alyssa Metcalf; sister, Judi Koch; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her son, Alan Adams, and her parents, Frank and Rachel French.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Adams be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

