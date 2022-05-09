Advertisement

Nationwide baby formula shortage affecting locals

Stores have been struggling to stock baby formula due to the nationwide shortage.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Stores have been struggling to stock baby formula due to a nationwide shortage. This has made parents desperate in finding the right formula for their children.

The shortage started when there was a recall of numerous brands after at least four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections and two died after consuming its products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The shortage has also affected local stores. A manager at Winn Dixie said it’s having a hard time placing orders to restock the shelves. A mother told us she has to drive out of town just to find the right formula for her child.

Store shelves remain limited on choices of formula, and parents of infants are uncertain about the future supply.

