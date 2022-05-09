Nationwide baby formula shortage affecting locals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Stores have been struggling to stock baby formula due to a nationwide shortage. This has made parents desperate in finding the right formula for their children.

The shortage started when there was a recall of numerous brands after at least four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections and two died after consuming its products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The shortage has also affected local stores. A manager at Winn Dixie said it’s having a hard time placing orders to restock the shelves. A mother told us she has to drive out of town just to find the right formula for her child.

“When you go into a store, you can’t find the milk that you need. Even with the WIC system going on in stores, it’s definitely harder, because you got WIC parents, and you got parents who pay out of pocket, so it’s hard for you to get the milk that you need. Apparently, every baby drinks the same kind of milk, so you can’t even find them in the local store. You have to go way out of your way to get some milk. Then you have to switch the formulas because if they don’t have what you’re looking for and what you have to go out of your way from, just got to get something. Because you don’t want to be traveling for nothing.”

Store shelves remain limited on choices of formula, and parents of infants are uncertain about the future supply.

