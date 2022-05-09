Graveside services for Patricia Ann “Pat” Dicks, 80, of Butler will be held Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2 P.M. at the Mt. Sterling Cemetery with Rev. Ben James officiating.

Mrs. Dicks passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home. She was born May 17, 1941, in Mobile, Alabama.

Patricia Ann was the owner of the Dicks Shoe Store in Butler for almost 20 years, but she also worked at Vanity Fair and retired as an office manager for H&M Construction. She enjoyed travelling. She loved her family but especially her nieces and nephews. Pat, as many knew her, never met a stranger and will be remembered for beautiful smile.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Dicks of Butler; sisters, Mary Agnes Christian of Mobile; Rita Ezell of Mobile; and brother, James Edward Lovelace, Jr., of Mobile; nephew, Justin Ezell; niece, Leigh Ezell McClellan; and host of nieces, nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Lovelace, Sr. and Agnes Virginia Lovelace; and sister, Linda Jenkins.

Pallbearers: Connor McClellan, Collin McClellan, Justin Ezell, and Tommy Littlepage.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler