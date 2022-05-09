Advertisement

Search for missing inmate, former corrections officer ends in Indiana

Caught!
Caught!(WBRC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF/WTOK) - The search for missing a Lauderdale County, Ala., inmate and former corrections officer came to an end Monday afternoon.

Vicky White and Casey White were taken into custody near Evansville, Indiana, Monday afternoon.

According to our sister station, WFIE, two were people taken into custody after a short chase with police. An official in Vanderburgh County, Ind., said Vicky White shot herself as law enforcement closed in and she is in ‘serious’ condition. The same official said Casey White had minor injuries.

Officials said a tip from the public Sunday night led officers to find the two. Lauderdale County, Ala., Sheriff Rick Singleton said of Vicky White, “You think you know someone and you find out you really don’t.”

