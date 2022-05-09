Advertisement

Summer-like weather dominates this week

Hot weather dominates the week
Hot weather dominates the week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect it to feel like summer this week as temps will be well above the average most days by 5-10 degrees. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will plant itself over the Midwest, Great Lakes, and definitely the Deep South. This will lead to highs each day at or slightly above 90 degrees in our area. Thankfully, the dew points won’t be too high, so high heat indices aren’t expected. Regardless, 90s are hot in and of themselves, so make sure to practice heat precautions: stay hydrated, enjoy as much A/C as you can, avoid strenuous activities between Noon - 5PM if possible, and take frequent breaks if you work outside.

Rain will be hard to find all week, but the upper level ridge will get pinched a bit over our area as low pressure scoots in. This will lead to isolated showers returning to the forecast starting Thursday, and temps will fall back a bit into the upper 80s. This trend will follow us into the weekend. Forecast models are hinting that a cold front will move into our area on Sunday. If so, it’ll increase our rain chances. We’ll keep you posted.

