Susie Elizabeth Wallace Stafford died on May 5, 2022, at age 102. She was born to Emma Carney and Sidney Wallace, sixth of twenty-one children of three mothers. Surviving siblings are Emma Laurene Cooper, Daisy Gaines, Jessie Paul and Frank Wallace. She was married to John Woodrow Stafford (deceased) and they raised three daughters, Annette (Jimmy) Prather (deceased); Carolyn Long (Mack) and Elaine Smith (Danny). She has 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Susie was a strong Wallace woman who lived through many hard times but always made a way for her family. She was a retired seamstress. She was a good cook, preparing food for any who came and for her church and community functions. Many enjoyed her fried chicken, dumplings, dressing, collards, and coconut cake. She loved to grow vegetables and delighted in bountiful crops to share with others. She was a supporter of women getting an education and earning wages. She lived by her motto that she was not a lazy person. She became phone friends with several people as she became homebound and it meant so much to her to have people call her and accept her calls. She was blessed with compassionate care throughout her later years.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Hospice of West Alabama at 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35404, or set out some tomatoes, plant some beans or peas, and a row of collards.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with Ronald Martin officiating.

Grandsons and Joe Wayne Gibson and Hugh Bozeman will serve as pallbearers.

