Tobacco Haven robbed Monday afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Monday at Tobacco Haven, 2014 Highway 45 N. It happened about 1:45 p.m.

MPD said the White male suspect displayed what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect money from the register and the suspect left.

If you recognize an characteristics about this suspect or have any information about this crime, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

