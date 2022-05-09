Advertisement

Will Garrett Rd. reopens following repair

Will Garrett Rd. open(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOOMSUBA, Miss. (WTOK) - After being closed for repairs, Will Garrett Road in Toomsuba is back open to the public.

Construction crews replaced the bridge and paved the area leading up to it. The bulk of the work took place near Loves Truck Stop. The road had been closed since February. The project cost $959,198.28.

