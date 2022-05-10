Advertisement

Another unseasonably warm day

Above average heat continues
Above average heat continues(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are in a hotter than average pattern as our region sits well south of the jet stream. This means that temperatures will be unseasonably warm today...above the average by roughly 5 degrees. Wednesday, highs will be above the average by nearly 10 degrees and record challenging. The record high for Meridian on Wednesday is 92 degrees (set in 2002). The forecast calls for low 90s, so we’ll see if the record will be tied or broken. Regardless, it’s going to be hot, so make sure to follow heat safety tips.

The upper level pattern will begin to break down by Thursday, and highs will fall back into the upper 80s (but still above the average). Also, isolated rain chances will return to the area as an upper level low slides closer to us from the east. Similar weather is expected for Friday and Saturday. For the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival outdoor events this weekend, the weather looks cooperative, but carry an umbrella in case a spotty shower rolls in. Do the same if you plan to attend the Threefoot Festival this weekend.

Sunday, it still looks like a cold front will make it into the area. So, there will be more of a widely scattered coverage of rain affiliated with this front as it moves across our area. Severe weather doesn’t look likely with this system, but we’ll continue to monitor that potential. Regardless, don’t expect it to get much colder behind the front. For now, it looks like upper 80s will remain into next week, but it’ll be less humid.

