Carlene Dahlberg Griffin
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Carlene Dahlberg Griffin, 81, of Toxey were Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Lusk Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Gaston and Rev. Dennis Kennedy officiating. The eulogy will be rendered by Cliff Bryan. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was in Lusk Baptist Cemetery.

Mrs. Carlene passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Washington County Nursing Home in Chatom. She was born December 2, 1940, in Bladon Springs, Alabama, to Robert Alfred Dahlberg and Setharee Reynolds Dahlberg. Carlene was a retired librarian and teacher’s aide for the Choctaw County Board of Education. She taught the children’s class for many years at Lusk Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and mother and also an excellent cook.

Survivors include her son, Jay Griffin; brother, Bruce Dahlberg (Karen); sister-in-law, Carol Bryan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi Griffin; parents, Robert Alfred Dahlberg and Setharee Reynolds Dahlberg; and sister, Dora Beard.

Pallbearers: Adam Bryan, Griffin Bryan, Arnie Mazingo, Mark Stewart, Van Stewart, and Jimmie Tindle,

Honorary Pallbearers: Kate Dahlberg, Erin Bryan, Grace Bryan Stephanie Tesney, Rob Dahlberg, Anthony Beard, Paul Beard, Tink Ezell, and the Men of Lusk Baptist Church

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Gideon’s International Choctaw County Camp, PO Box 734, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

