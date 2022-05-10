Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
WARREN DEMONGIO1974202 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
WILLIAM D MCNAIR195810860 RD 355 UNION, MSDUI OTHER
SHADAE PETERSON1986621 A MLK JR MEMORIAL DR MERIDIAN MSPUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:53 PM on May 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:09 PM on May 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 23rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

