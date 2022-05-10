City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|WARREN DEMONGIO
|1974
|202 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|WILLIAM D MCNAIR
|1958
|10860 RD 355 UNION, MS
|DUI OTHER
|SHADAE PETERSON
|1986
|621 A MLK JR MEMORIAL DR MERIDIAN MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:53 PM on May 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:09 PM on May 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 23rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.