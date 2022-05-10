City of Meridian Arrest Report May 9, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:13 PM on May 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Bragg Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:37 AM on May 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a wall.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:56 PM on May 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.