City of Meridian Arrest Report May 9, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOHNNIKA R ALFORD1992107 7 1ST PL APT A90 MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
MARIO D COLE19861481 RUSSELL RD MARION, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TAMARCUS M SMITH19955023 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
MARKALE K SPENCER20022311 24TH AVE APT 4G MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EDWIN M WILSON19532110 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ANGELA D GIBBS19741815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KAREN M GIBBS1981772 POINTE SOUTH 905 JONESBORO, GADUI
DENNIS W BRACKEN JR19835512 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RUIZ E LOPEZ1994710 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ROYLANDA S MCALLISTER1980918 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
MIGUEL R WILLIS19741617 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MSRESISTING ARREST

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 9, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:13 PM on May 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Bragg Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:37 AM on May 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a wall.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:56 PM on May 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

