City of Meridian Arrest Report May 9, 2022
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOHNNIKA R ALFORD
|1992
|107 7 1ST PL APT A90 MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|MARIO D COLE
|1986
|1481 RUSSELL RD MARION, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TAMARCUS M SMITH
|1995
|5023 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|MARKALE K SPENCER
|2002
|2311 24TH AVE APT 4G MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|EDWIN M WILSON
|1953
|2110 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ANGELA D GIBBS
|1974
|1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|KAREN M GIBBS
|1981
|772 POINTE SOUTH 905 JONESBORO, GA
|DUI
|DENNIS W BRACKEN JR
|1983
|5512 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RUIZ E LOPEZ
|1994
|710 HWY 19N MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ROYLANDA S MCALLISTER
|1980
|918 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|MIGUEL R WILLIS
|1974
|1617 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 9, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:13 PM on May 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Bragg Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:37 AM on May 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a wall.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:56 PM on May 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.