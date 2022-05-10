Council hopes to reopen street in African American District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 learned new information Tuesday about a street that has been blocked off for months and the historic buildings located there. The area in Meridian’s African American District was deemed a “collapse zone” in 2021.

“We’ve got to clear that street; we’ve got to have his business back open,” said Ward 1 Councilman Dr. George Thomas.

The city council discussed a plan to reopen 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets, as well as allow ‘The Ruins’ owner Jimmy Copeland to reopen his business.

“We’ve got to take action on the facility that is there. Will the city come and tear it down? Will the Young family agree to take the building down? If it has been condemned and is not repairable, then some action will be taken. We will invite all the property owners to come to a meeting to discuss what they plan to do. They will either repair or take the building down, or the city will take action to take the building down,” said Thomas after a city council work session.

The council has to assess some issues before any action can be taken. Members said one problem is the letter to operate Copeland’s business was allegedly forged during the past administration.

“There was a discussion about a permit being issued the year before last that supposedly was a forged permit. Someone signed it that wasn’t authorized to sign it. Mr. Copeland wants to open his business based on that. At the present time, there’s a building adjacent to his that is in disrepair. It is a concern it may collapse; it may fall, or maybe renovate in some way. His permit to open his facility was withdrawn by the city,” said Thomas.

That document is being investigated by the Meridian Police Department.

The Young family will also be invited to meet with the city council in the next two weeks to discuss their plans for the historic E.F. Young Hotel building. The council said if the Youngs take no action, then the city plans to demolish the building and send the owners the bill.

“What is going to happen to the former Young Hotel that is on the corner? We hope to work with both property owners,” said Thomas.

Copeland gave a statement about the meeting. He said that “he is pleased to know that the city is taking action. I think that the meeting exposed that I am closed at no fault of my own. I am looking forward to a solution that will benefit the city as a whole.”

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.