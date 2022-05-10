Evansville car wash manager reports suspicious truck to police, leads to Alabama fugitives

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re told an Evansville car wash manager was instrumental in leading authorities to Alabama capital murder suspect, Casey White and a former corrections officer, Vicky White, who were on the run for 10 days.

James Stinson manages Weinbach Car Wash, and says he noticed a black truck with Tennessee plates left abandoned in one of his wash bays.

He says that’s when he called police.

The U.S. Marshals were offering $25,000 for information leading to the fugitives’ arrest. And some suggest Stinson should receive it.

Stinson says he’s not concerned about the money.

“There’s talk, sort of online, that there was a reward being offered... That’s what I heard, I’m not, the more that, you know, that’s not what this is about,” Stinson says.

He says Casey left the truck in a car wash bay, and Vicky parked in the lot just beside the car wash and picked him up in the Cadillac authorities arrested them in.

