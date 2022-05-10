“Jimmie’s Jam” hosted in Dumont Plaza

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Day 3 of the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival kicked off today with a jam session.

Jimmie’s Jam was hosted in Dumont Plaza earlier this evening. The event gave local musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents. They could sing or play original songs or preform covers of their favorites. It was an evening of family friendly fun and a night for people to hear what music Meridian has to offer.

Jimmie’s Jam is going with the tradition of always having local musicians and songwriters night and we’ve put a twist on it.

There are still more Jimmie Rodgers events happening in the coming days including tomorrow’s Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar at the MAX.

