“Jimmie’s Jam” hosted in Dumont Plaza

Day 3 of Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival
Jimmie's Jam
Jimmie's Jam(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Day 3 of the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival kicked off today with a jam session.

Jimmie’s Jam was hosted in Dumont Plaza earlier this evening. The event gave local musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents. They could sing or play original songs or preform covers of their favorites. It was an evening of family friendly fun and a night for people to hear what music Meridian has to offer.

There are still more Jimmie Rodgers events happening in the coming days including tomorrow’s Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar at the MAX.

