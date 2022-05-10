Advertisement

Law enforcement officers run for special olympians

LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN
LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN
By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Law enforcement and military personnel from our community got together for a special cause Tuesday morning.

Officers from Lauderdale, Kemper, Clarke and Newton Counties along with representatives from Naval Air Station Meridian and Key Field took part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Tun. The event is designed to bring awareness for special olympic athletes who take part in the Special Olympics.

“I love doing this,” said Deputy Kara Clark of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “I’ve been doing this probably for ten years now. It makes me feel good to have athletes out here represented and they enjoy meeting with us and mingling with us and watching us run to represent them.”

The run covered about two miles between Dumont Plaza and College Park.

