Lawmakers react to Gov. Tate Reeves’ ‘Meet the Press’ appearance

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What’s next after a Supreme Court decision on Mississippi’s abortion case? That’s the big question moving forward. And Governor Tate Reeves is squarely in the latest hot seat.

Reeves was asked on Meet the Press about how the trigger law could impact women who choose to have certain types of birth control like IUDs.

“I don’t think it is going to apply to those that choose to use birth control,” said Reeves.

Host Chuck Todd pressed Reeves on whether he’d sign legislation that would ban contraception.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen in Mississippi,” said Reeves. “I’m sure they’ll have those conversations in other states.”

Todd said, “but you’re not answering the question.” Reeves later said that he’s not interested in banning contraceptives via a Twitter thread.

Since any legislation would be generated within the Capitol, we wanted to know what lawmakers were saying about the headline-making interview.

“I think what we’re hearing primarily right now from the American left is hyperbole,” explained Sen. Chris McDaniel. “That’s all. It’s more scare tactics and more fear tactics. This is really simple. Contraception is not the issue here. Abortion is the issue.”

Sen. Chris McDaniel says there’s a distinction between contraceptives and medication or devices that would induce a later-term abortion, something he thinks could be further points of discussion.

“I’m not aware of anyone that’s going after contraception at all,” added McDaniel.

But not everyone had the same reaction to the interview.

“I mean, any woman or any couple should be offended by the lack of response from this governor,” said Rep. Chris Bell.

Neither the Governor nor any Mississippi lawmaker has initiated conversations about the possibility of banning contraceptives or certain forms of it. So, we asked Rep. Chris Bell if he was still concerned.

“I have been in this building long enough to understand that if anything is being stated on national TV, with respect to the state of Mississippi, always be concerned. There is no telling what could pop up in legislation around here,” noted Bell. “So yes, I would be very concerned.”

Speaker Philip Gunn released this statement in response to the Governor’s comments.

