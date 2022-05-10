Advertisement

MPD releases surveillance images of commercial burglary

Meridian police said suspects broke into Mobile World at 2203 Highway 39 North about 1:30 a.m....
Meridian police said suspects broke into Mobile World at 2203 Highway 39 North about 1:30 a.m. Monday.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for tips from the public to solve a crime.

MPD said suspects broke into Mobile World at 2203 Highway 39 North about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about the crime, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

