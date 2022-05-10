Advertisement

Mr. Van Minh Le

Van Minh Le
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A Funeral Mass for Mr. Van Minh Le will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday 13, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Augustine Palimattam and Father Anthony Quyet officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Le, age 52, of Meridian passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Survivors include his wife, Thi Thao Do; daughter, Kim Ngan Thi Le; son, Kim Dong Le (Phuong Hong Nguyen Que); grandson, Bao Phuc Nguyen Le; sister, Linh Le; and numerous other family members and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the services.

