SE Lauderdale’s season comes to an end

By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers lose to the Seminary Bulldogs 15-4 to lose in the third round.

Seminary got off to a red hot start in the tip of the first inning as they scored four runs before Southeast was able to get off the field to have a chance at bat.

The Tigers were not out of it yet as they were able to get a home run to get their deficit down to three but they just couldn’t find their footing. Southeast Lauderdale’s season incredible season comes to an end after this loss at home.

