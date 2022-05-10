SE Lauderdale’s season comes to an end

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers lose to the Seminary Bulldogs 15-4 to lose in the third round.

The Tigers fall tonight to Seminary 15-4. That concludes our season! Thank you to everyone for supporting these guys every step of the way! Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/HvoUpGoo2u — Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Baseball (@SELTigerBSB) May 10, 2022

Seminary got off to a red hot start in the tip of the first inning as they scored four runs before Southeast was able to get off the field to have a chance at bat.

The Tigers were not out of it yet as they were able to get a home run to get their deficit down to three but they just couldn’t find their footing. Southeast Lauderdale’s season incredible season comes to an end after this loss at home.

