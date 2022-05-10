Stamp Out Hunger campaign set for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This Saturday is a big one for local food banks. For over 30 years the United States Postal Service and National Association of Letter Carriers have collected food items for the needy. The best part about this nationwide effort, is that the food collected stays in the community.

“Locally, we give to Wesley House, Salvation Army and L.O.V.E.S. Kitchen. It’s distributed all over. Anyone that gives, the food stays local.” ford drive coordinator Veronica Davis said.

This is the biggest, one-day food drive in the country. In the 2019 campaign, thousands of pounds were collected in this area alone.

“The last time we had our drive we collection over 10,000 pounds of food,” Davis explained.

If you would like to contribute to the campaign, but don’t want to do it from home, then you can go to the Cashsaver grocery store on N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian.

“Cashsaver has set up a buggy here for customers if they want to give when they come in for their groceries,” Davis siad. “Put it in the hamper we have setup at the store.”

Any non-perishable food items are welcome. Just find what you’re looking for while shopping and drop it in the bin at the grocery store. If you bag it up at home, then your mail carrier come pick it up on Saturday.

The Stamp Out Hunger food bin will remain available at Cashsaver through Sunday.

