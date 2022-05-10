Summer-like heat simmers through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The heat is the weather story of this week. It won’t be the warmest week we’ve ever had, but it will be warmer than normal for the middle of May.

This evening will be mainly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-70s by midnight. A mostly clear sky will prevail overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 67 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm to the mid-80s by noon. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

Hot high pressure in the middle layers of the atmosphere will sit over the top of us, allowing the building heat to simmer. To add to it, a shifting with near the ground will increase from the southwest and blow a warm front from Texas over us. Temperatures behind the warm front are in the 90s and even triple digits. We are not likely to see 100 degrees around here - at least not this week. But low-to-mid 90s are highly possible.

Change comes late this week when an upper level low pressure system over the Atlantic Ocean drifts westward and into the Southeastern U.S. It will help to break down that hot high pressure ridge, so we won’t be as hot. It will also ease the sinking air associated with the high pressure so that at least isolated showers and thunderstorms can form in the afternoons and offer some reprieve from the heat.

