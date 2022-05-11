Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Lanny Jackson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanny Jackson is on the ticket for the Alabama U.S. Senate Democratic primary. He says it’s his career in the Army that makes him stand out from other candidates.

“In those 21 years, 15 you’re doing nothing but taking care of people,” said Jackson.

Jackson says he was motivated to run for senator after the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

“We can’t have leaders like that lead us and the state of Alabama,” he said.

MEET THE CANDIDATES Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days

The most important group he wants to help are the students in Alabama’s education system.

“I have an idea and a plan to channel funds to our community colleges, which is suited for everybody in the state to have assurance to get the necessary education and technology to leapfrog this state to the 21st century,” said Jackson.

[MORE: Primary election sample ballots]

And a goal for him would be to set term limits of 12 years.

“It’s all about power. Nobody wants to work with each other. It’s about my power versus your power, and nothing is getting done for the people,” Jackson said.

Jackson hopes it will be him with the limit as he has plans to do what he says is best for Alabamians.

We asked the candidates for their thoughts on a range of issues. Here's how Lanny Jackson answered. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.