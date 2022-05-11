Advertisement

Alleged burglar shot in Newton County break-in

A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home...
A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home invasion in Newton County.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home invasion.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the man broke into a house on Lawrence Ebenezer Road. The homeowner fired multiple times at the man, hitting him once.

Sheriff Pennington said no charges have been filed.

