CEO concerned about removing traffic light

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The CEO of East Mississippi Electric Power Association said he is among the people concerned about the potential removal of a traffic light at A Street and 22nd Avenue/Sela Ward Parkway. The company’s building is located at that corner by the 22nd Avenue Bridge.

Randy Carroll said removing the light would be a big inconvenience for his employees and anyone else that turns onto A Street and also a safety issue for the people using the pedestrian walkway.

City engineers said keeping the light could slow down traffic at the 22nd Avenue bridge and traffic heading south could possibly get backed up when it’s reduced to one lane.

“A few weeks ago, when I became aware of the fact that this light was going to be removed, safety is the first thing that came to mind. All of our employees leave this building, drive to 22nd Avenue, and either turn right or left to leave work every day. If there is no stoplight, number one, it’s going to be hard to turn right or left into traffic; number two, turning into traffic that doesn’t have to stop becomes a safety issue in my mind,” said Carroll.

The Meridian City Council will have to decide to keep or remove the traffic light before the end of May.

