City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:25 AM on May 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:24 PM on May 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.