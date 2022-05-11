City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2022
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DANIEL P BESTER
|1980
|14591 HWY 513 ENTERPRISE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|LARRY C BROWN
|1999
|6442 CHICKSAW ST MARION, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|OTIS L WATKINS
|1990
|5753 HWY 45 S PORTERVILLE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - CASH SAVER
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|WALTER L MCDANIEL JR
|1984
|2819 CLARKDALE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JERRY L WILLIAMS
|1987
|3005 7TH ST APT 6 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|VIRGINIA M HALE
|1983
|2111 PLEASANT RIDGE RD CHUNKY, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
FORGERY/UTTERING
TRESPASSING
|KARDA S COLE
|1991
|4401 40TH AVE APT G3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:25 AM on May 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:24 PM on May 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.