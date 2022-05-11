Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DANIEL P BESTER198014591 HWY 513 ENTERPRISE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
LARRY C BROWN19996442 CHICKSAW ST MARION, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
OTIS L WATKINS19905753 HWY 45 S PORTERVILLE, MSSHOPLIFTING - CASH SAVER
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
WALTER L MCDANIEL JR19842819 CLARKDALE RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JERRY L WILLIAMS19873005 7TH ST APT 6 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
VIRGINIA M HALE19832111 PLEASANT RIDGE RD CHUNKY, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
FORGERY/UTTERING
TRESPASSING
KARDA S COLE19914401 40TH AVE APT G3 MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:25 AM on May 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:24 PM on May 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a...
Man wanted in Meridian for Wednesday shooting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 11, 2022
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay
Meridian police said suspects broke into Mobile World at 2203 Highway 39 North about 1:30 a.m....
MPD releases surveillance images of commercial burglary