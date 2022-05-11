Heat peaks Wednesday, then we’re a little less hot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Unseasonably warm weather will linger through this week, but Wednesday is the peak of this warm spell. We could tie or even break the record high of 92 degrees (set in 2002) on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will still be unseasonably warm, but we just won’t be quite as warm.

Tonight will be mainly clear. We’ll cool to near 70 degrees by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 63 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. We’ll warm to the upper 80s by noon. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

Our next weather maker is looking less and less like an issue over time. The ground is getting parched, and we could use some rain. Wednesday will stay dry. Thursday and Friday won’t be good for anything more than one or two stray showers or thunderstorms in the afternoons. Rain may step up a bit for Saturday and Sunday, but rain isn’t necessarily likely for us all on either day. The cold front that had, at one point, shown some promise for bringing some good rain isn’t looking as promising for us.

The good side of this is the weather looks dry for the remainder of the Jimmie Rodgers Festival in Meridian. The weather should hold up for the Threefoot Festival, too.

The less-than-good side of this is the developing drought that we recently ended could make a comeback soon if we don’t get some occasional moisture.

