Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar hosted at The MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Day 4 of the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival was music history seminar that focused on Rodgers and other famous musical Mississippians.

Everything kicked off at 6 pm at The Max. Britt Gully performed many of Rodgers songs and told the story of Jimmie Rodgers life. There were presentations from Ben Wynne, Greg Johnson and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jim Kitchens. Kitchens speech focused on the life and times of Jimmie Rodgers. Kitchens was honored to speak about Rodgers and Blues legend Robert Johnson.

I’m going to be talking about the Father of Country Music, Jimmie Rodgers, and the Father of the Blues, Robert Johnson. They did live at the same time, Johnson was younger than Jimmie Rodgers but I don’t have any reason to think they every met each other but they have a lot in common. They’re both Mississippians and both of them are the father of some important music genre.

Continuing with the festivities, Todd Tilghman will preform at The Temple Theater tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.