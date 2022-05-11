Advertisement

Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar hosted at The MAX

Day 4 of Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival
Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar
Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Day 4 of the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival was music history seminar that focused on Rodgers and other famous musical Mississippians.

Everything kicked off at 6 pm at The Max. Britt Gully performed many of Rodgers songs and told the story of Jimmie Rodgers life. There were presentations from Ben Wynne, Greg Johnson and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jim Kitchens. Kitchens speech focused on the life and times of Jimmie Rodgers. Kitchens was honored to speak about Rodgers and Blues legend Robert Johnson.

Continuing with the festivities, Todd Tilghman will preform at The Temple Theater tomorrow evening.

