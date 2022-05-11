Kemper County sheriff discusses correctional officer arrest

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a correctional officer involved with bringing contraband into the jail.

“Somewhere around 22 or 23 have either been arrested or dismissed for a number of reasons dealing with inmates,”

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore is talking about the number of correctional officers he’s breaking the law. The most recent was Katrina Elaine Sledge. She was arrested last week.

“You’re going to throw away your whole entire career for someone that’s getting you to do something that’s a felony act?” Moore said.

To ensure the integrity of his staff, Sheriff Moore said they do random checks of correctional officers.

“Their person is to be searched, their wall lockers and their vehicles,” Moore explained. “With this particular correctional officer, we discovered cell phones, tobacco, cash money and things like that being stored in her car.”

During the investigation they found that Sledge was being paid through Cash App by an inmate’s sister. It all has to do with money.

“They will normally sell a phone in the jail for $1,100. Cigarettes typically go for $10 a cigarette. It’s a big money thing,” Moore said.

Sheriff Moore said he will never understand how relationships between a veteran officer and a murder suspect evolves, like we saw in Florence Alabama. He asks what can an inmate offer you from behind bars? For the inmate, Moore says there’s only something to gain.

“They sit there day in and day out,” Moore explained. “They watch our correctional officers to find the things they are doing wrong, to find the weak link in the system and when they find that weak link, they’re going to attack it with everything that they possibly can.”

