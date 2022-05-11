Advertisement

Kemper County sheriff discusses correctional officer arrest

Kemper County Sheriff's Office
Kemper County Sheriff's Office(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a correctional officer involved with bringing contraband into the jail.

“Somewhere around 22 or 23 have either been arrested or dismissed for a number of reasons dealing with inmates,”

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore is talking about the number of correctional officers he’s breaking the law. The most recent was Katrina Elaine Sledge. She was arrested last week.

“You’re going to throw away your whole entire career for someone that’s getting you to do something that’s a felony act?” Moore said.

To ensure the integrity of his staff, Sheriff Moore said they do random checks of correctional officers.

“Their person is to be searched, their wall lockers and their vehicles,” Moore explained. “With this particular correctional officer, we discovered cell phones, tobacco, cash money and things like that being stored in her car.”

During the investigation they found that Sledge was being paid through Cash App by an inmate’s sister. It all has to do with money.

“They will normally sell a phone in the jail for $1,100. Cigarettes typically go for $10 a cigarette. It’s a big money thing,” Moore said.

Sheriff Moore said he will never understand how relationships between a veteran officer and a murder suspect evolves, like we saw in Florence Alabama. He asks what can an inmate offer you from behind bars? For the inmate, Moore says there’s only something to gain.

“They sit there day in and day out,” Moore explained. “They watch our correctional officers to find the things they are doing wrong, to find the weak link in the system and when they find that weak link, they’re going to attack it with everything that they possibly can.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race
Alabama Welcome Center in Sumter County
Sumter Welcome Center celebrates ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ as tourism destination
Lanny Jackson is on the ticket for the Alabama U.S. Senate Democratic primary.
Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Lanny Jackson