Man wanted in Meridian for Wednesday shooting

Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a...
Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police said Brian Boler is wanted for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of 39th Avenue.

The victim was injured in the hand and shoulder. MPD said the shooter and victim know each other.

If you have information, call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

