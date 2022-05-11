Miss. judge may become first Black chair of U.S. Sentencing Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden nominated a Mississippi judge to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The bipartisan agency was created during the Reagan administration to “reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in criminal sentencing.”

Biden announced his seven choices Wednesday, including Judge Carlton W. Reeves.

Reeves has served as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi since 2010.

Reeves was also chosen as the chair of the organization. If confirmed, he would be the first Black chair in history.

Joining Reeves on the commission is Claire McCusker Murray, Laura Mate, Luis Felipe Restrepo, Claira Horn Boom, John Gleeson and Candice C. Wong.

Biden’s nominees must next be confirmed by the Senate and would serve a six-year term.

