Advertisement

Miss. judge may become first Black chair of U.S. Sentencing Commission

Carlton Reeves is a U.S. lawyer and jurist who currently serves as a United States District...
Carlton Reeves is a U.S. lawyer and jurist who currently serves as a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Source: University of Virginia
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden nominated a Mississippi judge to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The bipartisan agency was created during the Reagan administration to “reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in criminal sentencing.”

Biden announced his seven choices Wednesday, including Judge Carlton W. Reeves.

Reeves has served as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi since 2010.

Reeves was also chosen as the chair of the organization. If confirmed, he would be the first Black chair in history.

Joining Reeves on the commission is Claire McCusker Murray, Laura Mate, Luis Felipe Restrepo, Claira Horn Boom, John Gleeson and Candice C. Wong.

Biden’s nominees must next be confirmed by the Senate and would serve a six-year term.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Kemper County Sheriff's Office
Kemper County sheriff discusses correctional officer arrest
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race
Alabama Welcome Center in Sumter County
Sumter Welcome Center celebrates ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ as tourism destination
Lanny Jackson is on the ticket for the Alabama U.S. Senate Democratic primary.
Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Lanny Jackson