Advertisement

Record challenging heat is expected today

Hot today and possibly record heat
Hot today and possibly record heat(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Highs today will reach the low 90s areawide, and some records may be in jeopardy. As for Meridian, the record high for this date is 92 degrees which was set back in 1955. The forecast calls for 91 degrees, so it’ll be very close. Regardless, it remains unseasonably warm. Temps have been at or above average every day this month thus far, and this trend will continue through early next week.

Average highs should be in the mid 80s. After today, it gets a little cooler, but highs will be in the upper 80s...roughly 5 degrees above the average. An upper-level ridge of high pressure has allowed our temps to be unseasonaby warm this week. However, an upper-level low pressure area will nudge the high farther west as we end the week. This feature will help lower our temps a tad, but it’ll also bring rain chances back to our area after a dry week thus far.

So, carry an umbrella Thursday and Friday because spotty showers and storms are possible. Similar weather is expected this weekend, but not everyone will get rain each day...and no day will be a wash-out. However, if you catch a showers, there could be brief downpours & possibly gusty winds.

Now, it looks like Monday instead of Sunday will be the day a cold front crosses our area. This will bring additonal showers/storms to the area for the start of next week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

***A total lunar eclipse is expected on Sunday, and it’ll be a supermoon...so a smidge closer & brighter for you to see (if clouds don’t block it). Totality will peak at 11:11pm (moon fully eclipsed & should have a reddish hue).***

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelia Powe is wanted for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a death discovered Apr. 22.
Have you seen this woman?
Proctor discusses her grandson, Calvin Berry.
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Louisville Police Department Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty...
Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon
Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 11th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 11th, 2022
Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s again on Tuesday. Heat index values can be as high as...
Heat peaks Wednesday, then we’re a little less hot
Above average heat continues
Another unseasonably warm day
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 10th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 10th, 2022