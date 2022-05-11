Record challenging heat is expected today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Highs today will reach the low 90s areawide, and some records may be in jeopardy. As for Meridian, the record high for this date is 92 degrees which was set back in 1955. The forecast calls for 91 degrees, so it’ll be very close. Regardless, it remains unseasonably warm. Temps have been at or above average every day this month thus far, and this trend will continue through early next week.

Average highs should be in the mid 80s. After today, it gets a little cooler, but highs will be in the upper 80s...roughly 5 degrees above the average. An upper-level ridge of high pressure has allowed our temps to be unseasonaby warm this week. However, an upper-level low pressure area will nudge the high farther west as we end the week. This feature will help lower our temps a tad, but it’ll also bring rain chances back to our area after a dry week thus far.

So, carry an umbrella Thursday and Friday because spotty showers and storms are possible. Similar weather is expected this weekend, but not everyone will get rain each day...and no day will be a wash-out. However, if you catch a showers, there could be brief downpours & possibly gusty winds.

Now, it looks like Monday instead of Sunday will be the day a cold front crosses our area. This will bring additonal showers/storms to the area for the start of next week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

***A total lunar eclipse is expected on Sunday, and it’ll be a supermoon...so a smidge closer & brighter for you to see (if clouds don’t block it). Totality will peak at 11:11pm (moon fully eclipsed & should have a reddish hue).***

