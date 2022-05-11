Showers return to help tame the heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers will return to tame the heat for some of us, but we’re not all likely to get rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. We’ll cool to the lower 70s through midnight. Clouds will increase overnight, and patchy fog is possible by morning. The low temperature will be near 67 degrees. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

Showers Return, But Not For Everyone

Isolated to spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons through Monday. The showers and storms may be more numerous some days and less common on other days. We won’t all get rain on any particular day, and no one is guaranteed to get rain even though rain will be around. In the heat of the afternoon, those of us who are found by the storms can get a quick damaging wind gust and a lot of lightning. Storms will cool us 5-10 degrees if we’re near them. Away from the storms, highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll warm back to the 90s on Tuesday and we could be in record territory next Wednesday and Thursday.

Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Sunday Night

A Total Lunar Eclipse will happen Sunday night. It will be visible over the eastern half of the U.S. including here in Mississippi and Alabama. The eclipse will begin at 8:32 PM Sunday and end at 1:50 AM early Monday. It will be in totality for more than an hour between 10:29 PM and 11:54 PM. This is the last Total Lunar Eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. for more than three years. The next one will happen September 7, 2025 and will be visible over all of North America.

