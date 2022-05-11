Advertisement

State Senator’s truck stolen at Fondren restaurant parking lot

State Sen. Kevin Blackwell says his truck was stolen while he ate dinner at a Fondren restaurant.(State of Mississippi)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator says his truck was stolen while he was enjoying a meal at a Fondren restaurant.

Tuesday night, thieves broke into and stole Sen. Kevin Blackwell’s white GMC Sierra as he and other lawmakers were eating supper at Walker’s Drive-In on North State Street.

“I arrived at 5:30, I left around 9. When I walked out, I discovered my vehicle wasn’t there,” he said. “Another vehicle was in its place.”

Blackwell, of Southaven, said he contacted the Jackson Police Department and OnStar to track the vehicle, but as of Wednesday afternoon, it had not been found.

This is not the first time this year that lawmakers were victims of crime in Jackson. In April, a state senator said he was one of eight people who had a vehicle broken into at Char.

Blackwell said surveillance from Walker’s captured the incident. Suspects broke into the vehicle around 6:10 p.m.

“They pulled up alongside one of the other senator’s vehicles, sat there for a second, and backed up to mine. They got out, hit the lock with a screwdriver-like device, got in, and in 15 seconds they were gone,” he said.

He said two individuals appeared to be involved. The thieves likely tampered with the GPS device, making it harder to locate the truck.

“The ping location, we don’t know how accurate it is,” he said, adding that JPD used drones to search the area the truck was believed to be located but did not find it.

“Unfortunately it happens,” he said. “Unfortunately, it happens too often in Jackson.”

