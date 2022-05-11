Sumter Welcome Center celebrates ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ as tourism destination

CUBA, Ala. (WTOK) - With the school year coming to an end, many people are planning their summer vacations and will be hitting the roads soon.

And in Alabama, the state has rolled out a plan in hopes that residents and many others make ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ a vacation destination this year.

The Alabama Welcome Center in Cuba rolled out the welcome mat for visitors Wednesday, providing food, beverages, music and a lot of information on the many vacation spots Alabama has to offer.

“I love to tell the people of Alabama there’s a lot to offer and it’s a beautiful state,” said Gerlena Hale, manager of the welcome center. “All you’ve got to do is come in and you get a friendly smile from everybody. We have brochures and rack cards. We have coupons and just selling Alabama as a whole to see some of the ground areas and visit some of the state parks and some of the other attractions, like civil rights and civil wars. We have all kinds of brochures on that too.”

Hale added that the employees of the Alabama Welcome Center in Sumter County decorate the facility every month with a different theme, typically to fit the season.

