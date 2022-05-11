Threefoot Festival will close portions of some streets

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Downtown Meridian will be very busy and crowded as the annual Threefoot Festival is this weekend. Portions of some streets will be closed to make it safer for pedestrian traffic.

Some streets will be closed for the Threefoot Festival in downtown Meridian this weekend. (City of Meridian)

Parts of 5th Street, 4th Street and Front Street will be closed, as well as portions of 22nd and 23rd avenues..

Drivers will need to be mindful of this and take alternate routes to get where you need to go.

