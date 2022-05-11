Advertisement

Threefoot Festival will close portions of some streets

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Downtown Meridian will be very busy and crowded as the annual Threefoot Festival is this weekend. Portions of some streets will be closed to make it safer for pedestrian traffic.

Parts of 5th Street, 4th Street and Front Street will be closed, as well as portions of 22nd and 23rd avenues..

Drivers will need to be mindful of this and take alternate routes to get where you need to go.

