Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian Flyers baseball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian Flyers baseball team.

The Flyers came out on top and won the 2022 Mid South Association of Home School Athletics championship.

The Flyers beat the Laurel Knighthawks 5-4 and finished the year 16-5 overall and on a ten game win streak.

Congratulations to Meridian Flyer baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.