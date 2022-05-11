Advertisement

Wednesday Weather Whys: The ‘philes’ of nature

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The focus of Wednesday Weather Whys is the ‘philes’ of weather and nature. What on earth is a ‘phile’? Well, it’s not a file that you would put documents in, but it’s a combining form that acts like a suffix. So you put it at the end to create a word that shows love or fondness for whatever is being highlighted.

What ‘phile’ fits you? Maybe, you’re a fan of thunderstorms. If so, then you’re known as a ceraunophile. If you’re just simply a lover of the rain, maybe it makes you sleepy and you just enjoy listening to it, then you are known as a pluviophile. If you’re a lover of snow, then you’re known as a chionophile.

But maybe you’re a nephophile? If so, that means that you’re a person who just loves the clouds. You can’t stop looking at the clouds and you love taking pictures of them. If you’re a fan of the sun, that’s a heliophile. Moon lovers are selenophiles. Maybe you love all things celestial? You love star gazing; you’re just a big astronomy lover. If that’s the case, then you are known as an astrophile.

Dendrophiles love forestry, and simply, you adore the trees. But if you’re like me, I love a lot of those things as well, but I’m also known as a javaphile. That’s a person who simply loves coffee, and many of you may fit the bill for that.

