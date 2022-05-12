After days of dry weather, storms return... including a severe threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had dry weather for a little while, but now the pattern is shifting a bit. Spotty showers and storms return to the forecast starting today as an upper-level ridge of high pressure is pushed away and an upper-level low slides into the southeast (closer to us). Not everyone will experience the rain, but if you do...expect downpours, frequent lightning, and possible damaging wind. Because of the damaging wind threat , our area sits under a low-end severe risk (Level 1 marginal threat) . Any severe storms will be isolated, but have ways of getting severe weather alerts just in case. The best timing for storms will be between Noon and 9PM. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Friday, more isolated showers & storms are possible. However, it seems like a higher storm threat will be there from Neshoba & Newton counties westard towards the MS river. These areas will also sit under a low severe threat for the potential of damaging winds. Otherwise, highs on Friday will hover around 90 degrees.

The weekend brings more hit & miss showers and storms due to an upper level disturbance and the heat of the day. So, if you’ll be out-n-about for either the Threefoot Festival or the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival, make sure to carry an umbrella. Highs both days will reach the upper 80s close to around 90 degrees.

Next week, this pattern continues, although rain chances do slack up a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it really heats up again with possible mid-90s by Midweek.

