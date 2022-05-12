City of Meridian Arrest Report May 12, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:11 AM on May 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:31 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 20th Street. Entry was attempted through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:27 PM on May 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:29 AM on May 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 39thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:05 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:24 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 37thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.