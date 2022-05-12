Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 12, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
STEVEN B HEIDELBERG1986125 SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
JOHN C TUCKER19851953 MULLEY RD DECATUR, MSDUI OTHER
JADARIUS D NELSON19954010 PAULDING ST APT A MERIDIAN, MSDUI
HERBERT R ASHFORD1952105 SHERMAN ST STARKVILLE, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 12, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:11 AM on May 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:31 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 20th Street. Entry was attempted through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:27 PM on May 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:29 AM on May 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 39thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:05 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:24 AM on May 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 37thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

