Clarkdale looking for redemption from last season in the 3A South State Championship series

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This time last year, the Clarkdale Bulldogs were packing their bags and heading back home after falling in the 3A MHSAA baseball South State Championship game.

The Bulldogs are in a very familiar place, this time hoping to avoid repeating history. The Bulldogs think their experience from competing at this level last year is what will help lead them to the state championship this year.

Junior pitcher Cal Culpepper said, “Going to South State last year, me and walker pitched at this level. We’ve been able to pitch on big stages like this so past experience and like I said playing Stanislaus last round it’s really kind of helped us and kind of going to help us prepare for Friday.”

Clarkdale junior pitcher and Southern Miss commit, Cal Culpepper practices as the Bulldogs prep for the 3A South State Championship series. (WTOK Sports)

Senior pitcher Walker Swearing and junior pitcher and Southern Miss commit, Cal Culpepper are two guys who have been leading the Bulldogs this season. They Also were two guys on the mound at the South State Championship game in 2021.

Swearing did rack up 14 strikes for the Bulldogs in game two of the MHSAA playoffs against St. Stanislaus...

“I think we just come out with a lot of energy,” said Swearing. “We pitch it well, we swing it, and we all just play together and we think we will come out with a W. We’ve been doing multiple drills we’re just filling it up. Throwing strike let them hit it and our defense, really good defense behind the plays. We just get in and out.”

Clarkdale senior pitcher, Walker Swearing, practices for game one of 3A South State championship series. (WTOK Sports)

The Bulldogs will host Seminary in game on at 6 p.m. on Friday to start the South State Championship action.

Plan to come out Friday to one of the best High School Baseball atmosphere in the State. pic.twitter.com/OX26DhDIrn — Clarkdale Baseball (@Cdalebaseball) May 10, 2022

