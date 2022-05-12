Graveside services for Connie Dennis Young, 56, of Cuba, Alabama, will be Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba with Rev. Mike McKee officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in York on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Connie passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. She was born June 16, 1965. Connie was the manager of Young’s Grocery in Cuba. Throughout the years, Connie has enjoyed working with her customers who she loved very much. She is leaving a void in the hearts and lives of all those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Young; brother, Glenn Dennis; sister, Carmen Newton (Oscar); sister-in-law, Lynne Young Rogers (Eddie); special nephew, Travis Griffis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Byron Dennis and Shirley Dennis; brothers, Dale Dennis, Scott Dennis, and Craig Dennis; and sisters, Teresa Dennis and Tammy Bragg.

Pallbearers: Jerry Havard, Bobby Hatcher, Robby Hatcher, Jeff Boone, Jimmy Martin, and Robert Smith. Honorary Pallbearer: Johnny Horton

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York