Advertisement

Connie Dennis Young

Connie Dennis Young
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Connie Dennis Young, 56, of Cuba, Alabama, will be Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba with Rev. Mike McKee officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in York on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Connie passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. She was born June 16, 1965. Connie was the manager of Young’s Grocery in Cuba. Throughout the years, Connie has enjoyed working with her customers who she loved very much. She is leaving a void in the hearts and lives of all those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Young; brother, Glenn Dennis; sister, Carmen Newton (Oscar); sister-in-law, Lynne Young Rogers (Eddie); special nephew, Travis Griffis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Byron Dennis and Shirley Dennis; brothers, Dale Dennis, Scott Dennis, and Craig Dennis; and sisters, Teresa Dennis and Tammy Bragg.

Pallbearers: Jerry Havard, Bobby Hatcher, Robby Hatcher, Jeff Boone, Jimmy Martin, and Robert Smith. Honorary Pallbearer: Johnny Horton

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a...
Man wanted in Meridian for Wednesday shooting
Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
Kemper County Sheriff's Office
Kemper County sheriff discusses correctional officer arrest
A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home...
Alleged burglar shot in Newton County break-in

Latest News

Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar
Jimmie Rodgers Music History Seminar hosted at The MAX
Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for Saturday.
Stamp Out Hunger campaign set for Saturday
Carlene Dahlberg Griffin
Mr. Van Minh Le