Crimenet 05_12_22
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Fred Walter Wernecke, Jr.
Wernecke is a 59-year-old Indian male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.
He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of sale of a controlled substance.
If you know where Wernecke is, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
