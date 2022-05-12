Crimenet 05_12_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Fred Walter Wernecke, Jr.

Wernecke is a 59-year-old Indian male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of sale of a controlled substance.

If you know where Wernecke is, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

