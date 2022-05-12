Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 12, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Boler is wanted by Meridian police for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a...
Man wanted in Meridian for Wednesday shooting
Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
Kemper County Sheriff's Office
Kemper County sheriff discusses correctional officer arrest
A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home...
Alleged burglar shot in Newton County break-in

Latest News

Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments
A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home...
Alleged burglar shot in Newton County break-in
Kemper County Sheriff's Office
Kemper County sheriff discusses correctional officer arrest
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2022